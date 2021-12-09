Glenrothes church launches new community pantry to support vulnerable families

Based in St Luke The Evangelist church in Warout, the pantry aims to tackle the rising effects of food insecurity in the town.

The church originally planned to provide a community cafe, but as more people than ever face hardship, the decision was made to supply a pantry instead to try to stem the numbers going hungry as they chose between heat or eat.

Father Gerry has created the pantry to help support vulnerable people and families suffering from food poverty. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Father Gerry Dillon said: “After consultation with people from the community we decided it would be more practical to provide a pantry rather than a cafe as there are more people than ever facing food poverty.

"We have also highlighted a need to provide classes that focus on cooking skills to ensure that people are able to create nutritious meals for themselves and their families.

"Through funding from the National Lottery Community Fund we have been able to take on a part time community pantry officer, and luckily for us, Gayle Wilson from Leslie Community Pantry has stepped into the role bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge to it.”

Gayle Wilson from Leslie Community Pantry has been assisting with the setup of the new pantry in Glenrothes.

Father Gerry said that St Luke’s goal is to support the community no matter what issues it may face.

"We not only help with food poverty but with emotional and mental health wellbeing as well as spiritual support,” he said.

"Working alongside various partners we are planning several mental health events that will encourage people to take a break and to look after themselves.”

Gayle joined the team to help launch the pantry.

She said: “When I saw that St Luke’s were looking for help, I jumped at the chance to help out.

"Father Gerry had seen what we were doing in Leslie and wanted to bring something similar to Glenrothes – I’ve been splitting my time between the two towns and it’s been working quite well.

"We have been working alongside schools and other organisations in the community to identify some of the most vulnerable people as this year the number of people needing support has drastically increased.”

