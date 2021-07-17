Glenrothes church supports youngsters with summer of activities

St Luke’s Church in Glenrothes is helping to support kids and teens this summer with a range of activities and lunch programmes.

By Darren Gibb
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 8:55 pm

Based in Auchmuty, it has recently been transformed to create the Peace ‘n’ Jam community cafe within the church as well as providing a place for all ages for socialising, community celebration and meetings.

The building is also a base for activity programmes and lunch clubs for young people during school holidays and at other times.

Father Gerry Dillon said: “We have been providing lunch for people in the area every Thursday./

Father Gerry from St Luke's in Auchmuty has been going all out to help support the community. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.
"Asda in the town has been extremely generous by providing us with hotdogs, rolls, cakes, and all of the condiments to go with it.

"We have also been working in partnership with Clued Up to provide the Youth Auchmuty Project (YAP) which runs every Wednesday and Friday in the gathering hall in the church where the youngsters can chill out, listen to music, and do activities.

Father Gerry adds that other multiple organisations are working in partnership with the church to benefit youngsters in the area.

"Fife Gingerbread are working on four different projects at the church with plans in the pipeline for projects that focus on parents and toddlers,” he added.

"We have also created a space within our worship hall, for S1-S3 pupils from Auchmuty High School to make their own, as a place to come if they are having any problems – we call it a sanctuary within a sanctuary.

"We have a brilliant problem of trying to sort out the timetable of all the groups that want to come and use the church.”

