Glenrothes coffee roaster pledges support to Fife families with charity donation

Modern Standard Coffee has donated just over £1600 in total which will allow two charities, Fife Gingerbread Trust and Muirhead Outreach Project, to help support families this festive period.

Founded in 2015 by Lynsey Harley, Modern Standard is one of the few female-founded and run coffee businesses in the UK.

Modern Standard Coffee general manager, Fraser Rankin, with Fife Gingerbread mascot, Gingey, at the roastery in Glenrothes.

Lynsey said: “Modern Standard was built on the very foundations of support for the community and environment, and as a team we are delighted that we can help especially at a time that can be difficult for many people.

"We were inspired by both Gingerbread Trust and Muirhead Outreach, that do incredible work in our community, and we are delighted to support them."

Linsey Proctor, from Fife Gingerbread, said: "I was absolutely blown away when I looked at our donations - £25 goes to a family if they need help heating their children’s rooms, so that is 40 families that Modern Standard have helped to keep warm this winter.

"They really have made a difference to what we can offer this year. Our Heat and Eat appeal donations support emergency situations throughout the year, and we are delighted to have the support of Modern Standard Coffee.”

Janine Norris, charity development officer at The Muirhead Outreach Project said: “We are so grateful to local businesses for their support. It’s because of the generosity of companies like Modern Standard Coffee.

"This donation will make life that bit brighter for children and families in Glenrothes – we greatly appreciate their support.”

