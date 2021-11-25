Carea Community Hub in Woodside was set up to tackle isolation, loneliness and poverty after its founders felt that their community had been forgotten about.

Since opening, it has run adults art and craft classes and children’s and toddlers groups, and more recently provides a community pantry where vulnerable people in the community can come to collect food.

Christine Buist is appealing for donations of winter clothing to help vulnerable people. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Christine Buist, founder, said: “This is our second year collecting winter clothing for people in the community who are having to decide whether to heat their homes or put food in the cupboards.

"Last year we collected over 270 items, but this year we are appealing for even more as we are seeing a lot more people struggling financially.

"We’ve had a good response so far, although some people are reluctant to come in for a coat unless they can leave something for it – a lot of people think that these folk only take advantage of places like the community hub, but I’ve definitely not seen anything like that.”

The hub is asking for donations of coats, hats, scarfs, gloves, boots, wellies, and new winter socks.

"So far the weather has been quite mild,” Christine said. “But now we are starting to feel a chill, so we’re asking for donations of winter clothing to ensure people are kept warm over the winter.

"We don’t discriminate as to who can come and get some clothing, they don’t need a referral or voucher, and it doesn’t matter where they are from either – all we ask is that they come!

"We are also asking for money donations so we can provide fuel cards and food vouchers for those who are extremely vulnerable.”

Christine adds that because of the ongoing pandemic more people than ever are needing support.

"People are really struggling out there, and a lot have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

"I want people to come to us, and to tell us what they need if they need support – we can help them, and if we can’t, we can signpost them to another service that can.”

If you would like to donate, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/Careacommunityhub.

