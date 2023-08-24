Alistair and Jemima Munro, from Glenrothes, celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Alistair and Jemima Munro have reached their 60th year of marriage today (Thursday).

The couple, who live in Whinnyknowe, were wed on August 24, 1963 at Kirkcaldy Registrars Office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alistair, 86, and Jemima – known as Mima – are both Fifers having been born and brought up in the Kingdom. Alistair is originally from Cupar, while Mima, 84, was born near Thornton. They first met when they were both working for former Kirkcaldy based company Edwin Donaldson.

Alistair was a television engineer for the company and Mima, nee Giblin, worked in sales in the front shop.

Following their wedding in 1963, the Munros got a flat in Glenrothes and they have lived in the town ever since.

The couple went on to have two daughters, Jill and Fiona. They have four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later in their working lives, Mima worked as a care assistant at a local Abbotsford nursing home until she retired at 67.

Alistair was self-employed as a television engineer for the last 25 years before retiring.

To mark their diamond anniversary Mima and Alistair are going to celebrate with a visit to Balbirnie House Hotel, and they are also planning a family gathering at their home.