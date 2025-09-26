Glenrothes couple's blue sapphire celebrations as they mark 65 years wed

A Glenrothes couple have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bill and Helen Barrie of the town’s Balbirnie Road marked 65 years since getting married and moving to Glenrothes. The couple, who met when both were working at the Frances Colliery, have always lived in Woodside and brought up their family of three there.

Bill was a surveyor with the National Coal Board who later went onto work with Fife Regional Council and Scottish Water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen worked in the NCB offices before starting her family and later working as dinner lady at Auchmuty High School, where her children also attended.

Helen and Bill Barrie with councillor Daniel Wilson. (Pic: Andrew Beveridge)

Although none of their children remained in Glenrothes after school, Bill and Helen keep in regular contact with their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, even as far away as Australia, where the couple have often visited.

Bill has been a keen golfer his whole life and has been a past Captain of Leven Golfing Society and President of Fife Golf Association. He was also treasurer of the local Scout troop in Glenrothes for many years.

Helen is also very active in Guiding circles, being Brown Owl with the local Brownies for over 30 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple are very active within Dysart Kirk, where Bill was an Elder, Junior Church teacher and member of the Kirkcaldy Presbytery and both are still heavily involved in Church activities.

Visiting to mark the Blue Sapphire occasion was Cllr Daniel Wilson, who presented them with flowers on behalf of Fife Council.