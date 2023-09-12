Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Sarah Hendry School of Highland Dance saw seven of its dancers stand out at competitions, and the school itself was recognised at the 70th International Festival of Dancing and the Arts (IFDAS).

Candice Walker, from Leslie, was a runner up at the British Open Championships, and remarkably finished in sixth place at the Adult World Championships despite only being able to complete one out of four dances due to injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serena Bianconcini, aged 12 from Glenrothes, celebrated three competition wins, being recognised as the East of Scotland, Scottish National and Commonwealth Champion. She was also runner up at the Scottish Championships and finished fourth at the Juvenile World Championships for dancers aged 12-15 years. Lastly, she was the dancer from Fife with most points at IFDAS.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of the school's dancers were recognised at events across August (Pic: Submitted)

Alexa Bianconcini, aged 10 from Glenrothes, completed a double swoop, winning both the Scottish and Scottish National Championships. She added to this by winning the East of Scotland and Commonwealth championships. She shared the trophy for most points at the Scottish Championship.

Grace Vannart, aged 14 and also from Glenrothes, finished fourth in the Scottish Championship and World Juvenile qualifier. She was also a runner up in the Scottish National championships.

Paulina Smith aged 15 from Ballingry was a runner up at both the Scottish National Championship and East of Scotland Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgia Ferguson (14) from Leven was a runner up in the British Open Championship and finished third overall in the Scottish National Championships.

Lastly, Elisha Scobie of Kinglassie finished 6th overall in the Adults Scottish National Championship.

The dance school also picked up four awards at the IFDAS festival held in Edinburgh. It won most points across jigs and hornpipes, all premier sections, all Highland sections and most points across the entire festival.