The services comprise brand new flats, a three bedded residential house and a new residential short breaks house.

The purpose-built flats have been built in partnership with Glen Housing Association for four young people aged 16 plus who have a learning disability and or autism.

The young people will be provided with 24-hour support enabling them to participate fully in activities within their communities and remain close to their families and friends.

Rainbow House service users and staff.

McNally house, which was has provided short break accommodation to the community for the past 25 years, has been repurposed as three bedded residential house and will also provide 24-hour support to young people.

Liz Nolan, depute director of Aberlour said: “We are absolutely delighted to be launching the new services and to be able to help so many more young people across Fife.

"To be able to support these young people and allow them to live in their own community, in purpose-built facilities is wonderful.

"We are so grateful to Glen Housing Association who have undertaken the building design and the local community who for the last 25 years have been so supportive”.

Susan Koren, parent of a young person in McNally house said: ” We previously used Aberlour as a respite resource whilst our daughter was at school.

"We were delighted when Aberlour decided to expand their service to residential care for young adults as there are limited resources available in Fife and Scotland.”

