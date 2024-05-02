Glenrothes factory staff back 12-week strike action in pay dispute

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Unite said that around 250 members working at Bosch Rexroth have backed a strike call by 83.2 per cent on a 66.8 per cent turnout. The workforce is now set to take 12 weeks of continuous strike action starting on May 20 until mid-August.

The dispute centres on the German-owned global tech and engineering giant - which engineers parts for the construction industry – making a rejected 1.25 per cent pay offer. Unite said the business was in a strong financial position with profits after tax of £12.4 million in 2022 - up from £8.9 million in 2021.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary said: “Our members at Bosch Rexroth have overwhelmingly backed strike action due to the company’s pitiful pay offer. Our members will not tolerate massive real terms pay cuts from a very profitable company who are quick to reward the boardroom with massive pay rises.

“This is a company that can easily afford to make a fair pay offer but has cynically failed to do so in order to boost its profits. Unite will back our members 100 per cent in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

George Ramsay, Unite officer added: “Twelve weeks of continuous strike action is now on the immediate horizon and Bosch Rexroth have nobody to blame but themselves for this situation.”

“The company has a few short weeks to make our members an acceptable and fair pay offer before strike action begins. We would advise management to use this time wisely. But the message from our members is loud and clear: they will not accept low pay offers from a company that is coining it in. The ball is now in management’s court.”

