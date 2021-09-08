Christy Dorans (28), and her mum, Lorna Balcome (50), will take the leap at Glenrothes Airfield on October 9.

The pair have set a target of £500 but are aiming to smash that by selling cakes as well as the sponsored skydive.

Christy said: “After my brother Calum Rowe took his own life it was really hard for us – that’s why we are trying to do everything possible to raise money for mental health charities.

Lorna and Christy will take the leap next month to raise cash for YoungMinds.

"We have previously completed a five kilometre bike ride and every year we take part in the Hello Yellow Day for YoungMinds to help raise awareness for mental health in young people.

"We put yellow banners all around Glenrothes and we put a yellow t-shirt on Rex the dinosaur at the Caskieberran roundabout.”

Talking about the skydive, Christy said that she is only a little bit nervous but that may change as the event draws closer.

Rex at the roundabout with his Hello Yellow t-shirt on.

"For what I gather, we only get a short briefing before being strapped to someone for the actual jump.

"I’m a little bit nervous and excited at the same time – I’ll just have to wait and see what I’m like on the day when we get there.

"I’m trying not to think about it as it might make me even more nervous than what I am already – it’s probably a good idea that I’ll be strapped to someone as I might not go through with it otherwise.”

If you would like to donate to Christy and Lorna’s fundraiser, please visit: Christy and Lorna's GoFundMe.

