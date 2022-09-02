Glenrothes firm Velux donates new motorcycle to Fife off road club

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle Club is delighted to receive a new off road motocycle from Glenrothes-based company Velux.

The club – which provides a controlled area for children, young people and adults to enjoy off-road motorcycling – is delighted with the donation.

Project Manager David Paton said: “This generous contribution from Velux is greatly welcomed, as the charity’s older bikes are nearing the end of their use.

“The Honda CRF 125 is a great addition to our fleet of bikes. The kids will love this new bike – and it looks striking with the Velux stickers.

Owen Smith tries out the new motorcycle, watched by project manager David Paton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We will make good use of the bike, particularly for coaching and our community safety youth development programmes. We’d like to say a huge thank you to Velux. They are definitely helping us to make a difference."

Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle Club’s main objectives are to help make Fife communities safer by providing access to controlled riding environments and help develop young people through positive motorcycle related activities.

Its high adrenaline-fuelled motorcycle activities also help to reduce anti-social and illegal use of off-road motorcycles, and with the club seeking to change behaviour, attitudes and values through education.

It has a workshop and classroom space for its learning programmes in Glenrothes and it uses Kirkness Track and Drumcarrow Trials area for motocross and trials riding.

This is all made possible by three members of staff, a dedicated team of volunteers and a network of supporters, including the police, social work, schools and community organisations.

Mike Smith, sales manager from Velux, said: "The charity really does amazing work. My son has been riding there for a few years now and he loves it. I’ve seen how the charity makes a difference to the lives of children and young people."

Mike’s son Owen added: “I love riding at the new track; it’s so much better than the old one and so much fun!”

Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle Club’s long-term ambition is to develop its own all-weather, permanent facility. This would allow it to expand and deliver more opportunities for children and families in Fife and further afield.