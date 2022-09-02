News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Glenrothes firm Velux donates new motorcycle to Fife off road club

Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle Club has received a new off road motorcycle courtesy of Glenrothes-based company Velux.

By Kevin McRoberts
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 10:47 am
Updated Friday, 2nd September 2022, 10:47 am
Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle Club is delighted to receive a new off road motocycle from Glenrothes-based company Velux.
Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle Club is delighted to receive a new off road motocycle from Glenrothes-based company Velux.

The club – which provides a controlled area for children, young people and adults to enjoy off-road motorcycling – is delighted with the donation.

Project Manager David Paton said: “This generous contribution from Velux is greatly welcomed, as the charity’s older bikes are nearing the end of their use.

“The Honda CRF 125 is a great addition to our fleet of bikes. The kids will love this new bike – and it looks striking with the Velux stickers.

Owen Smith tries out the new motorcycle, watched by project manager David Paton.

Most Popular

“We will make good use of the bike, particularly for coaching and our community safety youth development programmes. We’d like to say a huge thank you to Velux. They are definitely helping us to make a difference."

Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle Club’s main objectives are to help make Fife communities safer by providing access to controlled riding environments and help develop young people through positive motorcycle related activities.

Read More

Read More
Fife’s Buffalo Farm set to triple production after new Aldi deal for buffalo moz...

Its high adrenaline-fuelled motorcycle activities also help to reduce anti-social and illegal use of off-road motorcycles, and with the club seeking to change behaviour, attitudes and values through education.

It has a workshop and classroom space for its learning programmes in Glenrothes and it uses Kirkness Track and Drumcarrow Trials area for motocross and trials riding.

This is all made possible by three members of staff, a dedicated team of volunteers and a network of supporters, including the police, social work, schools and community organisations.

Mike Smith, sales manager from Velux, said: "The charity really does amazing work. My son has been riding there for a few years now and he loves it. I’ve seen how the charity makes a difference to the lives of children and young people."

Mike’s son Owen added: “I love riding at the new track; it’s so much better than the old one and so much fun!”

Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle Club’s long-term ambition is to develop its own all-weather, permanent facility. This would allow it to expand and deliver more opportunities for children and families in Fife and further afield.

Find out more about Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle Club at its Facebook page.

FifeGlenrothesFacebook