Glenrothes Foodbank set to host open day to highlight how the vital service helps the area’s most vulnerable people

The open day will be held on Thursday, April 7, between 10:00am – 2:00pm, at the charity’s hub in Caledonia House at the Saltire Centre.

Lynn Smart, Glenrothes Foodbank manager, said: “We’re hosting an open day to raise awareness of how the foodbank supports people in Glenrothes and the surrounding area.

Glenrothes Foodbank manager, Lynn Smart.

“We’re also looking to build on the Friends of the Foodbank membership where people can join to help promote the service and perhaps volunteer as well as having the option to join the board.”

Lynn said that many people are unaware of all of the services on offer at the foodbank, and that it supports people with more than just food.

"We help people with not only food but pet food, clothes, fuel top ups, and we also have a cafe where service users can get a hot meal,” she said.

“We can also help people with benefit checks and if we can’t help we can signpost people to the relevant services.”

Lynn added: “The stigma surrounding foodbanks needs to end, there are people who work that are on zero hour contracts that visit us, it’s not just people on benefits or people with addictions.

"Fuel poverty is also on the rise, some people I have spoken with have to make the decision whether or not to turn their oven or heating on – crisis can come in many ways.”

