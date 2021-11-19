The foodbank is offering people a chance to come along and grab a bargain from one of the 35 stalls attending at Caledonia House in the Saltire Centre.

Shoppers will have a chance to bag a whole range of craft items such as fused glass, jewelry, Harris Tweed, driftwood art, candles, and cakes.

Lynne Smart (centre) with two volunteers preparing their stall for tomorrow's craft fayre.

The foodbank will also have its own stall selling brand new clothes, shoes, and toys.

Lynn Smart, foodbank manager, said: “The craft fayre will be held upstairs from the foodbank in Caledonia House to give people a chance to come along and bag a bargain.

"Santa will be making an appearance throughout the day to give selection boxes to any kids who come along with their parents, so there is something for everyone.

"The event will be COVID safe with precautions put in place, and we’re also asking that anyone who comes to wear a facemask.”

Lynn adds that the money raised will be put towards helping some of the most vulnerable families in the area.

"Obviously it’s vital for us to try to raise as much cash possible in the run up to Christmas to help families who are struggling.

"There has been a sharp increase in the amount of visitors to the foodbank with the rise of energy bills and the cut to the Universal Credit benefit – there are some truly heartbreaking stories that we hear so we try to help as many people as possible.”

