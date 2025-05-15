Glenrothes football coach named Grassroots Hero for youth and charity work

A Glenrothes football coach has been awarded the Scottish Football Supporters Association’s Grassroots Hero award.

Lee Robertson, 32, won the award for his hard work and dedication with Rothes Juniors 2012 and his charity football work in Malawi.

He was recently presented with the award by Callum McKinnon, of M&S Accountancy and Taxation in Dunfermline who is a local member and enthusiastic supporter of the SFSA.

Having started his working life in the Royal Navy before going to work in the funeral business with the Co-op, Lee has completely changed direction with his career, now studying sports management at Fife College and working to get his more advanced coaching badges from the Scottish Football Association (SFA).

Lee Robertson (right) is presented with the Grassroots Hero award by Callum McKinnon. (Pic: contributed)

He has been involved with coaching 12-13 year old youngsters for many years and says the best thing about it is “watching them grow as individuals and as a team”.

He said: “At this age they are starting to form the personalities that will carry them through their teenage years, but they are also more knowledgeable about football and it’s great seeing the enjoyment they get from the game.”

As well as his coaching, Lee is involved in every aspect of the running of the club – “chief cook and bottle washer as well as coach,” says his wife Louise.

Lee will become the chairman this month, adding even more to his responsibilities.

However, the award also recognises Lee's footballing work in Africa.

His work in Malawi came about through the involvement of one of the local churches in Glenrothes, specifically thanks to Reverend Alan Kimmitt of St Columba’s (now Heart of Fife Parish Church).

Without him the trip would never have happened. Lee’s good friend Ian Young, coach of Rothes Juniors 2011, was another key member of the party.

Through the church Scotland has had a long connection with Malawi and while it started off in a small scale way by organising football kit to be sent to Africa, Lee said his interest “developed arms and legs” and then he was off to Malawi for what he said was “an incredible trip”.

Organised by the church, but with Lee and Ian there to provide football coaching and encouragement, he found a country where the poverty is at a level we find hard to imagine.

He explained: “We were used to drinking water from plastic bottles, then I realised that everywhere we went the kids, who were naturally curious about seeing white people, would come running and ask for the bottles.

"They’d then take them to the local market to sell them: everything you can imagine – petrol, cooking oil and even paint is put in them!

"For them, it’s a means to make a tiny amount of money to keep them going.

“We played a lot of football, and one day there was this guy who approached us wanting to talk. He didn’t speak much English, but he made it clear he wanted his team to play ours – although when I say ‘ours’ I mean the local kids to whom we’d given the Rothes strips.

"We said yes and then when we went to the game, the pitch, like all pitches there, was mainly dust, and they had hacked down trees to make goalposts. Both teams posed with the Malawi and Scotland flags and we fought out a 1-1 draw.

“As well as football equipment, we also took netball gear, because that’s also popular in Malawi. I can’t begin to describe just what a fantastic experience it was for everyone who went. One day, Ian and I hope to be able to go back again.”