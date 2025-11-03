Glenrothes girl Darcy's story launches CHAS's The Christmas That Couldn't Wait Appeal

The team at CHAS brought Christmas Day forward for Darcy McGuire and her family. (Pic: contributed)

Glenrothes girl Darcy McGuire’s story lies at the heart of this year’s Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) festive campaign – The Christmas That Couldn’t Wait Appeal.

In November 2019, Darcy knew she would not live to see her next Christmas as her condition had deteriorated, so CHAS brought it forward, especially for her and her family.

Christmas Day came early, with joy, sadness and love. The Rachel House team pulled out all the stops to ensure the family enjoyed making wonderful Christmas memories together to last a lifetime.

Darcy sadly died on 15 December 2019, aged just eight years old and her funeral took place on Christmas Eve.

Darcy and her mum Carol McGregor. (Pic: contributed)

Six years on, mum, Carol McGregor shares Darcy’s story as CHAS launches its annual fundraising appeal.

When Carol McGregor first walked through the doors of Rachel House, she was broken. The mum of five was with her youngest daughter, seven-year-old Darcy, who had just been diagnosed with terminal cancer, and the word “hospice” filled her with dread.

Carol said quietly: “I thought we were going there to die. I cried the whole way in the ambulance. I didn’t want to talk to anyone. I was traumatised.”

But what awaited Darcy and her family was not despair, it was life. It was colour, laughter, glitter, and love. It was a place where Darcy could be a child again and where Carol, now 44, could be a mum again.

Darcy McGuire sadly passed away at Rachel House in December 2019. (Pic: contributed)

And it was a place that made it possible to bring Christmas Day forward by a month – delivering season’s greetings and yuletide joy and ensuring special Christmas memories that would last them all forever.

Darcy was born with congenital kyphosis which meant she’d undergone significant surgeries before she even started primary school in her hometown of Glenrothes. But even so as a baby and toddler nothing stopped Darcy, she was a whirlwind of energy.

Carol said: “She loved all kinds of dancing and singing she took taking ballet lessons, tried boxing. Darcy was always on the go and never one to take no for an answer.”

But in late 2018, Carol’s mother’s intuition kicked in. She began to notice changes. Darcy was tired all the time, struggling to walk, falling over. Carol raised her concerns repeatedly to GPs and the specialists at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh but was told it was growing pains.

Thanks to CHAS, Darcy and her siblings were able to make precious memories at Rachel House. (Pic: contributed)

“I kept getting told everything was fine,” Carol recalls. “But I knew. I just knew something wasn’t right. I’d always had a weird feeling with Darcy that she wouldn’t be with us forever. She always felt different, even when I was pregnant with her, from my other children.”

It was in January 2019 when Darcy’s head teacher took Carol seriously that things began to move. That day Darcy, who had had a bad fall, was taken to the Victoria Hospital, and from there, blue-lighted to Edinburgh’s Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

The news was worse than Carol imagined. An MRI revealed two large tumours on her spine. Later, they discovered the cancer had spread throughout her body.

“I remember the oncologist saying, ‘This is really bad.’ And I knew. I knew, even then, I was going to lose her.”

Darcy was diagnosed with chordoma a one in 20 million rare cancer usually found in older adults. Despite the devastating diagnosis, Darcy’s spirit never wavered.

Carol recalls: “She asked me, ‘Do I have cancer?’ And I said yes. She got a bit upset, then said, ‘Well, that’s okay. Other people are bald. My dad’s bald.

“She was amazing. She was clever, nosy, always asking questions. I promised her after her diagnosis I’d always tell her the truth. I couldn’t lie to her anyway. She wouldn’t have let me get away with anything else.”

Darcy’s siblings, Keighan, Fraser, Evan, and Cerys, were devastated.

“It was so hard,” Carol says. “I was a single mum, trying to be at the hospital and at home. I felt torn in a million pieces.”

That’s when CHAS stepped in. The magic of Rachel House gave the whole family time together they would never have gained anywhere else. After their referral from Darcy’s oncologist, Rachel House became their sanctuary.

“I didn’t know much about hospices,” Carol admits. “I thought it was where people went to die. But Rachel House gave us 11 months of the most amazing memories.”

And Darcy thrived and was quickly involved with everything; singing, dancing, putting on shows for the nurses. She did arts and crafts, made paper chains, decorated her room with glitter.

Carol said: “They brought everything to her bed. She was paralysed, but they still found ways to let her be a child.”

Carol was able to be a mum again. “I didn’t have to worry about medication schedules or hospital routines. They shared that burden. I got to just be her mum.”

Even Darcy’s dad, John, was able to spend precious time with her. “Rachel House gave him the chance to be with Darcy and Cerys, just the three of them. That wouldn’t have happened otherwise.”

One night, Carol was sat alone in the lounge with a hot chocolate, dreading the next round of chemotherapy. She knew Darcy was terrified of the hospital and chemo, and Carol didn’t know what to do.

She remembers: “The chemo was killing her faster than the cancer, it wasn’t curing her, and she was so ill with it. She hated it and didn’t want to go back.”

A night nurse named Diane came and the two had a chat. She reminded Carol that she had a choice in what happened next, that Darcy didn’t have to do anything she didn’t want to.

It was a turning point. Carol said: “I spoke to Darcy the next day. I explained that she might have less time without chemo. And she made me promise: ‘Don’t make me go back to the hospital.’ I kept that promise.”

From that moment, Darcy lived. She painted nails to raise money for CHAS, started a school fundraiser that raised £6,000, and took joy in helping other children.

“She loved that she was making a difference,” Carol says.

As Darcy’s condition worsened in November 2019, Carol knew in her heart that she wouldn’t make it to Christmas.

Carol continued: “She said, ‘Mum, I’m not going to be here at Christmas.’ And I said, ‘You thought that at your birthday, and you ended up having two birthdays. Let’s just spoil you and have two Christmases.’”

Rachel House made it happen for the whole family. In late November there was a tree in Darcy’s room, paper chains everywhere, glitter and decorations. The family room was filled with food and presents.

Christmas came early, with joy, sadness and love. The Rachel House team pulled out all the stops with special catering as Darcy couldn’t eat much and as much fun and family time as they needed to make Christmas memories for years to come.

Carol held back some presents, just in case. “But I knew. I knew that day was her last Christmas.”

It was after the party that Darcy began to let go. Carol sighed: “She said, ‘I’ve done enough, Mum. I’m getting tired now, and she was.’”

In her final weeks, Darcy became anxious. Carol reached out to the CHAS Chaplain, Amanda, who gently spoke with Darcy and uncovered the source of her fear.

Carol’s voice breaks as she says: “She was scared about leaving me and her dad. She thought we wouldn’t be okay. That was my fault. I’d been saying, ‘What am I going to do without you?’ I didn’t even realise.

“We had a final honest conversation. “I told her, ‘We will all be okay. We’ll remember you. We’ll be alright.’ And that was enough for her. She stopped fighting after that.”

On December 15, Darcy died at Rachel House, surrounded by her mum and dad and enveloped in love.

Carol stayed in bed with her and recalls: “She slept all day. She didn’t even wake up for her favourite cookies. I knew. Her breathing changed. I told the nurses, ‘It’s time.’ They didn’t think so, but I knew.”

Darcy’s siblings had the chance to say goodbye.

“We cuddled her the whole time. There was a Christmas party going on, in another room, but you’d never have known. It was peaceful.”

Darcy’s funeral was held on Christmas Eve. “Amanda said it might not be practical, but it was perfect. A special day for a special girl.’”

Six years on, Carol still sets a place for Darcy at the Christmas dinner table.

“We release biodegradable balloons, Darcy wouldn’t let us do anything else, we remember and talk about her all the time. Her grave is bright yellow, her favourite colour. It’s unicorn themed. You couldn’t miss it.”

Carol and Cerys visit Rachel House, where so many happy family memories were made. “It’s a place of peace. Everyone remembers her. It’s lovely.”

Darcy would have been 14 this year. “It still feels like yesterday,” Carol said. “She made me a better person. More understanding. More human. I had so much self-doubt, but now I know I was a good mum. She got the best of me.”

Carol wasn’t sure she could share Darcy’s story. “But the kids said, ‘She deserves it, Mum.’ And they’re right.”

To anyone considering donating to CHAS, Carol says simply: “Some families only get one Christmas so please dig deep. You might not realise how much it means. Your donation could give them memories that last a lifetime.”

To donate to CHAS’s The Christmas That Couldn’t Wait Appeal please visit: www.chas.org.uk/appeal.