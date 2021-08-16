Ellie Clark has had her hip-length brown locks cut into a chic bob in aid of the Little Princess Trust.

The chopped hair will be used to make wigs for youngsters who have lost their hair through cancer treatment or other medical conditions.

Ellie, who is a pupil at Pitteuchar West Primary, is delighted with her new look and she said knowing her haircut is helping others, has made it even more worthwhile.

Ellie Clark had 30cm of hair chopped off to help children with cancer.

Ellie’s mum Lauren said her daughter had seen a story on a social media platform which had inspired her to get her hair cut for the Trust.

She said: “She wanted to help children with cancer as there was a story on Tik Tok about a little baby who had lost her life to cancer and she was around the same age as Ellie’s brother Lucas, so she want to do something to help children going through the horrible disease to make life a bit better for them.

"She had to make sure her hair wasn’t dyed and was in good condition. She has grown her hair all her life and just always had the ends cut off to have it nice and long.

Glenrothes girl Ellie Clark before she had her hair cut.

"She had 30cm cut off her hair. She was supposed to do 27cm, however, she decided to have shorter hair so she could donate more to the Trust.”

Ellie had her hair cut on August 6.

Ellie said: “She loves her shorter hair and it makes her look so grown up.

"She would grow her hair long again to get this done again for the Trust.”

Ellie pictured after her haircut.

Ellie has collected an incredible £816 for the Little Princess Trust and the fundraising will go towards making the wigs.

Lauren added: “I am so proud of her.

"Ellie is such a caring, thoughtful girl and would do anything to help anyone. I'm so proud to be her mum and to have a special daughter like her. I hope it can put a smile on another little one’s face.”

Anyone wanting to make a donation can visit Ellie’s Just Giving page here.

