Glenrothes great-gran takes on zipwire challenge to raise thousands for charity
Frances Cuthbertson, 75, was one of more than 250 daredevils who took to the skies to zipline over the Clyde. Now in its second year, Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland’s (SBH Scotland) Zipslide the Clyde challenge is even more popular than ever.
The challenge saw participants take to the skies to launch off from a 100ft high crane next to the iconic Glasgow Riverside Museum, before zip sliding along a 1000ft long route down the Clyde.
Frances, who was born with spina bifida, said before the event that after a lifetime of raising money for numerous charities this would likely be her final fundraising act. She has previously raised money, and volunteered for, Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland, including a daredevil abseil down the Forth Road Bridge.
Now living in Glenrothes, Frances was born in Glasgow and took her final fundraising challenge in her hometown.
Deborah Roe, director of fundraising, for SBH Scotland, said: “We were thrilled to bring back our Zipslide the Clyde challenge for its second year and with more than £45,000 raised for us over two weekends, we’re delighted to announce that it’s our most successful zipslide event to date!
“I would like to thank everyone who took part, including those who came along to cheer on family and friends, as well as Big Bang Promotions and Peel L&P, without whom the zipslide wouldn’t be possible. We were also delighted to welcome a host of other Scottish charities whose own fundraisers took part alongside us and we can’t wait to work in partnership again.
Deborah said the annual zipline challenge, which supports the charity’s attempts to support the 4,000 people across Scotland who live with spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus, is a “highly anticipated” event which is “hugely important” in the charity’s aims to reach their fundraising targets.
She added: “With a goal of raising over £1.5 million this year, these funds will make a big impact on the services we can offer including one-to-one support in homes and hospitals, health check clinics and support groups to those affected by spina bifida and hydrocephalus in Scotland.”