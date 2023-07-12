Frances Cuthbertson, 75, will zipline across the River Clyde in aid of specialist charity Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland (SBH Scotland).

The zipline takes place in Glasgow, the city of her birth. However, Frances has lived in Glenrothes for the last 45 years, moving to the town aged 30.

Frances was born with Spina Bifida. While she said she was fortunate not to have physical paralysis or mental impairments, she has always been determined to prove people wrong.

Frances was born with Spina Bifida but said that she has been determined not to let her disibility limit her (Pic: Submitted)

She explained: “Although I was diagnosed with spina bifida at birth, I was lucky enough to be born without any physical paralysis or mental impairments. I have, however, struggled with both internal and external disabilities throughout my life and had many operations when I was younger in an attempt to correct my clubfoot.

“Whenever I’ve been told I can’t do something because of my disability, it just makes me even more determined to prove people wrong.

“The doctors thought I might never walk – yet I was on my feet at 18 months old. I’ve also been an active swimmer since I was seven years old, and still swim three times a week as I find it to be a great equaliser for anyone with disabilities”.

Frances has previously raised money and volunteered for Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland, including a daredevil abseil down the Forth Road Bridge. However, she has said that this may well be her last fundraising effort and said she always wanted to raise money for SBH Scotland.

She continued: “As my mobility deteriorates, my wonderful family – I have five children, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren – are encouraging me to slow down so this might be my last fundraising challenge and what a fantastic event to end on.

“I will continue to support SBH Scotland and other worthy causes in any way I can as I know how important these events are to ensure they can keep providing their life-changing services.”

Taking place on Saturday - Sunday 2-3, September and Friday, 8 September, the zipslide challenge will be held at the Glasgow Riverside Museum.

