Glenrothes' iconic White Bridge to see improvements as works set to start
The imminent work on the B969 cable stay, River Leven Bridge – also known as the White Bridge – was announced as part of the Glenrothes Area Roads Programme at a local area committee meeting on Wednesday.
The facelift will cost an estimated £425,000 and it will take approximately six weeks to complete. The work will see the “iconic” cable stay bridge cleaned from “top to bottom.”
Parapet improvements and the installation of decorative lighting will also enhance the bridge and the area, “making the bridge a focal point of Riverside Park.”
“The White Bridge is a well known landmark in Glenrothes, and a vital route for both vehicles and pedestrians, providing a crossing over the River Leven and a landmark for Riverside Park below,” Councillor Craig Walker, Glenrothes Area Committee convenor, said.
“The planned works will not only improve the appearance of the bridge but they’ll also include some parapet and lighting improvements.”
According to Fife Council, the cleaning of the bridge will mean a full closure for a short period, to allow work to go on overhead.
Traffic Lights will then be in place for the remainder of the project as the parapet and lighting improvements continue.
The council warned that drivers should expect lane closures to be in place at various times to allow for the installation of the parapet extensions. Pedestrian access will be maintained with some “minor adjustments.”
The council will be undertaking a tendering process to find and appoint a contractor in the coming weeks, and they said a further update will be issued.
The make-over of the White Bridge is part of a wider programme in Riverside Park and along the River Leven.
