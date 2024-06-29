Glenrothes in the 1990s: great photos from our archives rarely in last 30 years

They all first appeared in our newspaper, the Glenrothes Gazette, and featured some of the groups, schools and individuals whose endeavours and successes made the headlines that year.
1. Glenrothes in the 90s
A rewind to 1995 and the pupils from Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes who enjoyed outstanding success at the Fife Festival of Music.Photo: Glenrothes Gazette
2. Glenrothes in the 90s
This photo was taken at Kirkcaldy Enterprise Centre in 1995, and it features staff and tenants. At the back (centre) is Councillor John Cameron who was convener of the employment/training committee.Photo: Glenrothes Gazette
3. Glenrothes in the 90s
Stark’s Park in Kirkcaldy was the setting for this presentation of new strips to Glenrothes College in 1995. Rovers’ star Stevie Crawford makes the presentation to John Cooper and Jack Foster. The photo was submitted to the Glenrothes Gazette.Photo: Submitted
4. Glenrothes in the 90s
Rewind to 1995 for this team picture from Leslie Hearts. The photo was submitted to the Glenrothes GazettePhoto: Submitted