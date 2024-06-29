Ouch! That’s gotta hurt!Gerald King being waxed in a fundraiser for CHAS at Inch By Inch at the Glamis Centre, Glenrothes. Carrying out the hair removal are Patricia Muir (owner), Theresa Rodigan (receptionist) and Julienne Beaumont (manageress). The photo was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette.Ouch! That’s gotta hurt!Gerald King being waxed in a fundraiser for CHAS at Inch By Inch at the Glamis Centre, Glenrothes. Carrying out the hair removal are Patricia Muir (owner), Theresa Rodigan (receptionist) and Julienne Beaumont (manageress). The photo was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette.
Glenrothes in the 1990s: great photos from our archives rarely in last 30 years

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 29th Jun 2024, 11:57 BST
We have taken another deep dive into our photographic archives for this special gallery from 1995.

They all first appeared in our newspaper, the Glenrothes Gazette, and featured some of the groups, schools and individuals whose endeavours and successes made the headlines that year.

A rewind to 1995 and the pupils from Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes who enjoyed outstanding success at the Fife Festival of Music.

This photo was taken at Kirkcaldy Enterprise Centre in 1995, and it features staff and tenants. At the back (centre) is Councillor John Cameron who was convener of the employment/training committee.

Stark’s Park in Kirkcaldy was the setting for this presentation of new strips to Glenrothes College in 1995. Rovers’ star Stevie Crawford makes the presentation to John Cooper and Jack Foster. The photo was submitted to the Glenrothes Gazette.

Rewind to 1995 for this team picture from Leslie Hearts. The photo was submitted to the Glenrothes Gazette

