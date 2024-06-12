Glenrothes man set for Forth Rail Bridge abseil in memory of grandparents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Fife man is set to take part in a fundraiser in memory of his grandparents who were married for 61 years.

David Lockhart (31), who is an office manager based in Glenrothes, will abseil from the Forth Rail Bridge in memory of his grandparents Jeannie and John Lockhart who both passed away over the last year. Funds raised will go to Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.

He said: “I’m doing it in memory of my Gran who passed away last year from a heart condition and my Grandad who passed away two weeks ago from a stroke. So it means quite a bit to me.”

If you want to support David, you can contribute to his fundraiser at: https://justgiving.com/page/davidlockhart

David Lockhart will raise money in memory of his grandparents Jeannie and John Lockhart (Pic: David Lockhart)

David said he had been considering a challenge that would put him out of his comfort zone, and the chance to raise funds for a worthy cause added extra incentive.

He explained: “It was my New Year's resolution that I was going to do something that was just out of my comfort zone a wee bit, and kind of just went head first into doing an abseil. It’s nerve-wracking but it’ll be worth it!”

David will join others in raising money for Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland at the abseiling event that takes place on Sunday, June 16.

