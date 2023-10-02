News you can trust since 1871
Glenrothes memories: photos from 1988 featuring the people who made the headlines

These photos from our archives are certain to spark many memories.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 18:21 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 18:21 BST

They all first appeared in the Glenrothes Gazette in 19888, and capture some of the events and moments of that year – both from the news and sports pages.

We’re sure you may recognise a face or two as you browse the photos.

A sponsored bounce at Newcastle Primary School, Glenrothes, in 1988. Pictured is P7 pupil Martin Leitch who achieved 121 bounces.

A sponsored bounce at Newcastle Primary School, Glenrothes, in 1988. Pictured is P7 pupil Martin Leitch who achieved 121 bounces.

A presentation from the Mary Urquhart Bequest made in 1988, presumably, to Glenrothes Hospital. Pictured are Sister M. Speirs, Mr J. Urquhart, Dr. G. Halliday, Mrs Marion Butler and Mr Magnus More.

A presentation from the Mary Urquhart Bequest made in 1988, presumably, to Glenrothes Hospital. Pictured are Sister M. Speirs, Mr J. Urquhart, Dr. G. Halliday, Mrs Marion Butler and Mr Magnus More.

Hughes Microelectronics factory in Glenrothes often featured in the pages of the Glenrothes Gazette. This photo dates from 1988 but, sadly, has no details attached - maybe you recognise some of the staff members?

Hughes Microelectronics factory in Glenrothes often featured in the pages of the Glenrothes Gazette. This photo dates from 1988 but, sadly, has no details attached - maybe you recognise some of the staff members?

This photo captures the draw being made for the first round of the Scottish Brewers Fife Amateur Cup in 1988. From left are: Wallace Wright, Fife executive secretary; Ron Brindley, Scottish Brewers’ sales representative; and Robert Wilson, member of the Fife executive.

This photo captures the draw being made for the first round of the Scottish Brewers Fife Amateur Cup in 1988. From left are: Wallace Wright, Fife executive secretary; Ron Brindley, Scottish Brewers' sales representative; and Robert Wilson, member of the Fife executive.

