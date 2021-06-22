Glenrothes mental health advocate challenges Fifers to hill walk for charity

Ross started hill walking in 2017 while suffering from depression.

Ross Cunningham, who took up hillwalking when suffering from depression in 2017, is encouraging both experienced and aspiring hill walkers to climb a hill or mountain of any height on Saturday, August 21 while fundraising or making a single text donation to the charity.

Ross has already arranged to walk with a group of friends, as well as his sister Hannah, up Scotland s highest mountain Ben Nevis as part of the challenge with each person doing their own fundraising for SAMH through JustGiving.

Ross, who was last month named Scotland's Media/Online Walking Champion at the first national Walking Awards, said: "Hillwalking was a big factor in improving my mental wellbeing when I was going through depression and since then I've wanted to do what I can to inspire others to realise the mental health benefits of the outdoors.

"In collaboration with SAMH we are challenging Scots to 'hike a hill' of any size for mental health. It's a great way to push yourself to summit a hill or mountain possibly for the first time while raising money for an incredible charity that are supporting people with their mental wellbeing during truly unprecedented times.

"It's important not to do something too far out your comfort zone, so whether it's Ben A'an or Ben Nevis 'hike a hill' this August to improve Scotland's mental health as well as your own."

Gayle Gabe, community and events fundraiser for SAMH, said: “On behalf of everyone at SAMH, we want to say a heartfelt thank you to Ross – we are delighted that he has chosen to continue supporting our work and raising crucial funds. We know that being active isn’t just good for our physical health; it’s also proven to have a positive effect on our mental health and wellbeing.”

SAMH, founded in 1923, is Scotland's national mental health charity and works in over 60 communities across the country providing mental health social care support, services in primary care, schools and further education.