News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
22 minutes ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
3 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
5 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
5 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
7 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
The photos capture the early days in GlenrothesThe photos capture the early days in Glenrothes
The photos capture the early days in Glenrothes

Glenrothes new town: 12 rarely seen photos of the very early days of Glenrothes

The pictures in this gallery capture the very early days of Glenrothes, when it was still described as a New Town.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 21st Apr 2023, 14:54 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 14:55 BST

They came from the archives of the Glenrothes Gazette, but may have been taken originally by Glenrothes Development Corporation which oversaw the development of the town.

The photos give a glimpse into how the town looked as the first residents moved in and started to create their own communities.

Two women out walking in a Glenrothes street, complete with headscarves - but note the lack of traffic on the road.

1. The early days of Glenrothes

Two women out walking in a Glenrothes street, complete with headscarves - but note the lack of traffic on the road. Photo: GDC

Photo Sales
Heading home to one of the newly built flats in Glenrothes - the pile of paving stones suggest the work has yet to be completed.

2. The early days of Glenrothes

Heading home to one of the newly built flats in Glenrothes - the pile of paving stones suggest the work has yet to be completed. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
This scene in a Glenrothes playpark will resonate with everyone who grew up in the 70s - playparks looked the same the world over.

3. The early days of Glenrothes

This scene in a Glenrothes playpark will resonate with everyone who grew up in the 70s - playparks looked the same the world over. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Generations will recall the daily ritual of lining up in the playground before being admitted to class.

4. The early days of Glenrothes

Generations will recall the daily ritual of lining up in the playground before being admitted to class. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Glenrothes