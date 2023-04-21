Glenrothes new town: 12 rarely seen photos of the very early days of Glenrothes

The pictures in this gallery capture the very early days of Glenrothes, when it was still described as a New Town.
They came from the archives of the Glenrothes Gazette, but may have been taken originally by Glenrothes Development Corporation which oversaw the development of the town.
The photos give a glimpse into how the town looked as the first residents moved in and started to create their own communities.
1. The early days of Glenrothes
Two women out walking in a Glenrothes street, complete with headscarves - but note the lack of traffic on the road. Photo: GDC
2. The early days of Glenrothes
Heading home to one of the newly built flats in Glenrothes - the pile of paving stones suggest the work has yet to be completed. Photo: Contributed
3. The early days of Glenrothes
This scene in a Glenrothes playpark will resonate with everyone who grew up in the 70s - playparks looked the same the world over. Photo: Contributed
4. The early days of Glenrothes
Generations will recall the daily ritual of lining up in the playground before being admitted to class. Photo: Contributed