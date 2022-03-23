Glenrothes Raytheon staff recognised for their 'exceptional' support during pandemic in Fife Civic Recognition Awards

The awards were presented to people and organisations in Fife to recognise their collective efforts over the last two years in helping the community deal with COVID-19.

They are coordinated by Fife Voluntary Action, on behalf of the wider Fife Partnership, and supported by the Lord Lieutenant of Fife and the Provost of Fife.

Raytheon employees in Glenrothes shifted production to ventilators at the start of the pandemic to help support the NHS.

Raytheon UK’s staff in Glenrothes have been undertaking a range of activities under the Forward Steps programme which is the umbrella for Raytheon UK’s charitable and volunteering activities.

It is committed to supporting Raytheon Technologies’ Connect Up global initiative that encourages volunteering champions to connect with and give back to their local communities.

John Gallagher, managing director, Scotland, at Raytheon UK, said: “I want to personally extend my thanks to our employees in Fife for quickly setting up a ventilator production line that could help save lives”

“Being able to assist our NHS in such testing times was an important civic duty, and I’m extremely proud the team met that challenge head on.”

The company also donated 114 Raspberry Pi micro-computer starter kits to secondary schools and air cadets across Fife during the pandemic.

In addition to the Raspberry Pi micro-computer kits, Raytheon UK has also provided funding to both the Cottage Family Centre in Kirkcaldy and the Glenrothes Foodbank.

