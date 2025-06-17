Glenrothes' Riverside Park is new home to weekly parkrun

Riverside Park in Glenrothes hosted its first ever parkrun on Saturday.

Despite the wet weather, 189 people donned their trainers to take part in the event.

Earlier this year it had been revealed there were plans to bring the popular free 5k event to Riverside Park following its recent upgrades, and on Saturday the plans became a reality.

The Glenrothes event is now the fifth parkrun to be held in Fife on Saturday mornings.

parkrun sees participants walk, jog or run a 5k route in the 1300 plus weekly events held in parks across the UK at 9.30am on Saturday mornings. The events are inclusive and open to all abilties.

Andrew Aird, regional ambassador for parkrun UK, said: "It was brilliant to see so many people enjoying parkrun in Riverside Park despite the weather and benefitting from all the work that went into setting the event up.

"Big thanks to Fife Council who supported us and have made the park such a great place to be.

"It was really pleasing to see a wide range of finishing times on Saturday, from 66 minutes to 16 minutes, which is reflective of the parkrun aim to have as many people participating as possible whether walking, jogging or running.

"Volunteering is a great way to participate in parkrun too and we had 45 volunteers on Saturday undertaking many different roles – timekeeping, scanning, marshalling, setting up the course are just some of them.

"parkrun is very much an event for the community, led by the community and there is a way for everyone to be involved and to feel pride in being part of parkrun and the local community.

"Please do get in touch if you'd like to know more about how to volunteer, walk, jog or run with us on a Saturday morning.”

Glenrothes’ Riverside Park is the latest addition to the Fife parkrun circuit with events already taking place at Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy; Craigtoun Park, St Andrews; Lochore Meadows and Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline.

Junior parkruns are also operating in the Kingdom on Sunday mornings for the younger family members at Fife Cycle Park, Lochgelly; Duloch Park, Dunfermline and Cotlands Park, Kennoway.

If you want to become part of the parkrun community and would like more information on parkrun visit www.parkrun.org.uk