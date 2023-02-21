Glenrothes Road Running Festival will see runners take their mark on the starting line this summer after an appeal for volunteers was successful.

Last October, the event’ organising committee asked for people to come forward amid fears that it would have to once again be cancelled. However, help from local organisations means that the race, which started in 1983, will celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Local charitable trust, Fife Sports and Leisure Trust has had a long-standing relationship with the festival, offering support from its Glenrothes facility, Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre, and it helped put out the call for volunteers.

The 2014 Road Running Festival 10k event in Glenrothes (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

John Vaughan, who chairs the Olympiad Committee, was delighted the big race would go-ahead.

He said: “We are very pleased to see the Glenrothes Road Running Festival up and running again after a break of three years and hope there will be runners in all the races as this is the 40th anniversary of the event that originally started in 1983 as a half marathon.”

He added: “We would like to see as many young people from all the local schools running again in either the 200m junior jog, the 2k fun run or the 4k races. I’d like to thank all those who have come forward as volunteers to support the event on the day.”

The event takes place on Sunday, 12 June.