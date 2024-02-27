Glenrothes Rock Choir raise money for The Cottage Family Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Agnes Stark and Siân Bundy of the choir’s social committee said: "We’ve had great fun raising this money over the last 12 months. It’s good to know that other people will benefit from it too."

Two representatives of The Cottage attended the regular choir session at Studio 8 in Glenrothes to join in with some singing and to receive the cheque.

The choir choose one charity to support each year, with all their fundraising focused on that charity.

Glenrothes Rock Choir and their leader Rachel Leitch present a cheque to The Cottage Family Centre.

Glenrothes Rock Choir meets at Studio 8, Glenrothes on Wednesday mornings and Thursday afternoons. There are no auditions and no requirement to read music to join. Just visit www.rockchoir.com or call 01252 714276 to book a free taster session!

Rock Choir was the first contemporary choir of its kind offering an accessible and inclusive experience for amateur singers and has now become a household name.

With more than 33,000 members in over 400 local communities, it offers an alternative experience to the traditional classical or community choir, with its uplifting ethos of fun, friendship and community spirit being a huge part of attraction. At an individual level, it helps improve people's well-being by building their self-confidence and self-esteem.

The Cottage Family Centre was established in 1987. The focus of the work at the Centre is to provide a range of support to those families and individuals within family units who are vulnerable to social exclusion as a result of factors such as poverty, unemployment, poor housing, relationship breakdown, drug and alcohol problems and health related issues.