Glenrothes school memories: 28 archive photos from Glenwoood, Auchmuty and Glenrothes High Schools

Countless photos have been taken of pupils at Glenrothes three secondary schools over the decades.
This is just a selection of the pictures which have appeared in the pages of the Glenrothes Gazette and Fife Free Press.
We hope you enjoy this trip down memory lane.
Members of the XL group at Glenwood High School, Glenrothes, working on a project to create a cycle track in the woods in the Town Park adjacent to the high school. Pic shows some of the members at the site (from left Andrew, Kimberely, Kairren and Chris Photo: Fiona Purnell
Auchmuty High School gave generously to the Rotary Club Shoebox Appeal. Sixth year pupils, Rebecca Mallis (right) and Kay. Photo: AHS
Glenrothes High School celebrated equality and diversity through an assembly and series of workshops in March 2012. Photo: Contributed
Tennis lessons as part of 'Summersport' at Glenrothes High School- August, 1974 Photo: Contributed