Pupils at Glenwood High School who took part in the Duke of Edinburgh Awards. Back row (from left) Matthew Murphy, Matthew Arnott, Lewis Gordon, Warren Gibson, Gregor Fleming; Seated (l-r) Stuart Bizzarri (FSLT), Rachel Miller, Miss J Sloan (teacher), Hannah Somerville, Nick Burge (teacher)
Pupils at Glenwood High School who took part in the Duke of Edinburgh Awards. Back row (from left) Matthew Murphy, Matthew Arnott, Lewis Gordon, Warren Gibson, Gregor Fleming; Seated (l-r) Stuart Bizzarri (FSLT), Rachel Miller, Miss J Sloan (teacher), Hannah Somerville, Nick Burge (teacher)

Glenrothes school memories: 28 archive photos from Glenwoood, Auchmuty and Glenrothes High Schools

Countless photos have been taken of pupils at Glenrothes three secondary schools over the decades.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 29th Mar 2023, 17:43 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 17:44 BST

This is just a selection of the pictures which have appeared in the pages of the Glenrothes Gazette and Fife Free Press.

We hope you enjoy this trip down memory lane.

Members of the XL group at Glenwood High School, Glenrothes, working on a project to create a cycle track in the woods in the Town Park adjacent to the high school. Pic shows some of the members at the site (from left Andrew, Kimberely, Kairren and Chris

1. School memories

Members of the XL group at Glenwood High School, Glenrothes, working on a project to create a cycle track in the woods in the Town Park adjacent to the high school. Pic shows some of the members at the site (from left Andrew, Kimberely, Kairren and Chris

Auchmuty High School gave generously to the Rotary Club Shoebox Appeal. Sixth year pupils, Rebecca Mallis (right) and Kay.

2. School memories

Auchmuty High School gave generously to the Rotary Club Shoebox Appeal. Sixth year pupils, Rebecca Mallis (right) and Kay.

Glenrothes High School celebrated equality and diversity through an assembly and series of workshops in March 2012.

3. School memories

Glenrothes High School celebrated equality and diversity through an assembly and series of workshops in March 2012.

Tennis lessons as part of 'Summersport' at Glenrothes High School- August, 1974

4. School memories

Tennis lessons as part of 'Summersport' at Glenrothes High School- August, 1974

Glenrothes