People in Glenrothes are being urged not to miss out on a colourful fun-filled family event experience as the town hosts a rainbow run this September.

The Muirhead Outreach Project and Gilvenbank Community Sports and Health Hub have teamed up, once again, to organise the second annual Rainbow Run which kicks off on Sunday, September 1 at 11:00am, at the Gilvenbank Community Sports Hub in the town.

Janine Norris, charity development officer at the project said: “It's just a really fun, family friendly event there to bring the community together and to get people outside into nature, and just remember how fun life can be.”

The event sees non-toxic and biodegradable powder used as participants run, walk, or dance their way through the course while getting splashed with all the vibrant hues of the rainbow. There are plans in place to facilitate a faster clean up this year.

Last year's event welcomed people of all ages to take part in the colourful fun run (Pic: Robbie Preece)

Tickets are still available, but Janine said they are selling out quickly. Tickets are priced at £5 per entrant. You can register here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/810286818687?aff=oddtdtcreator

Janine said: “Get involved by looking at any of our social media pages or the Eventbrite page. Tickets are selling really fast, we've already sold just 76% of them, so you need to be quick if you want to get involved.”

Sponsored by local businesses, Leviton and Kingdom Housing Association Community Initiative, the event aims to boost well-being and raise funds for charities. Clubs and teams are welcome to gather sponsorship for their own teams or charities and sponsors and donations are welcomed for the main charities involved. Muirhead hopes to put all monies raised for them, towards funding their new family centre. Last year’s inaugural Rainbow Run, raised over £2000 for the charity with ,ore than 200 people attending.

The Muirhead Outreach Project works with young people and their families to keep them together through difficult times. It minimises the impact trauma has on