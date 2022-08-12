Glenrothes sisters are British Highland dancing champions

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Serena and Alexa took home the British Open Highland Championship titles in their respective age categories at the prestigious International Festival of Dance, which was held in Musselburgh.

And there was further success for Serena at the competition.

She won the East of Scotland Under-12 Championship, and was also the winner of the trophy for the dancer from the Kingdom of Fife with the most points from the Highland Festival.

Both Serena and Alexa train at the Sarah Hendry School of Dance studio, which is based in Glenrothes.