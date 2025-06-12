Glenrothes summer fun: day trips, arts & crafts, cooking and nature walks in busy programme

Children, young people and families are in for a summer of fun in Glenrothes.

Councillors on Glenrothes area committee have agreed to provide £31,286 to support an activity programme.

It has been designed by the local Community Learning and Development (CLD) team and partners including the local schools, Youth Auchmuty Project, Glenrothes YMCA, Home Start, Glenrothes Family Work Team, Active Schools and Gilvenbank Sports Hub.

There will be something for everyone from P1- S6, with activities taking place across the area every day of the school holidays.

Activities include free family events, indoor and outdoor activities, day trips, art and crafts, cooking sessions, nature walks, LGBT+ events, gymnastics camps and sports. Food will also be on offer for anyone attending the different activities.

Councillor John Beare, committee convener, said: “The summer holidays can be a challenging time for many families, children and young people, and not just financially.

“Since 2022 the number of people attending the events and activities arranged by the CLD team and partners has continue to rise so I’m delighted that the committee has once agreed to help fund this year’s summer activity programme. I’m also very pleased to see that we’re working with partners to provide the various activities. Working together we can provide a much more effective and holistic service for everyone.”

More information about what’s on across the Glenrothes area, as well as Fife, this summer for children, young people and families will be available soon at https://active.fife.scot/enjoysummer