Glenrothes teen’s stage dream after earning place at performing arts school

A Glenrothes teen has taken a step toward his dream career by securing a place at a performing arts academy.

Lewis Clark (17), who until recently studied part-time at both Fife College and Glenrothes High School, will begin full-time training for a professional stage career in September after landing a coveted place on the BA (Hons) Musical Theatre course at The MGA Academy of Performing Arts in Edinburgh.

He impressed during an intensive audition and was delighted when he received by post a letter of acceptance that allows him to study in Scotland.

Lewis said: “I was ecstatic. My parents and I made a deal that when the letter came through, they would deliver it to me at school, and I got it during morning break. They were parked outside the school and I went into the car and opened the letter. I tried to remain composed to try to deceive my parents, then told them. We were all so happy!

“I thought the audition went great. It didn’t feel like an audition, just performing. I wanted to go to a school I knew was professional. I was offered a place elsewhere but thought The MGA Academy offered a real sense of professionalism and they offer qualifications at degree level. When you’re on their website and see the opportunities for trips away, it looks amazing. When you’re there, it seems close-knit and like a big family. I like being humble and being surrounded by people who like the same things as me, and The MGA Academy seemed the best fit for my personality.”

Lewis prepared for the renowned Edinburgh school by training at Glenrothes Amateur Musical Association and at Youth Music Theatre Scotland. He hails from a musical family, with his Dad a DJ and singer at events around Fife.

He said: “I want to be the best performer I can be. I don’t want to be anyone in particular, I just want to develop as myself. I feel I’m quite new to musical theatre; I only performed my first-ever amateur show last year and have done four shows in total.

“I know that the course at The MGA Academy will be intense, but I like to be pushed to my limits and see myself as a perfectionist. I would prefer to do live performances, because you get that rush, that adrenaline thrill, which is what I like about musical theatre.”

Drew Gowland, co-founder and managing director of The MGA Academy, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Lewis onto our Musical Theatre degree course.

“For more than a decade, we have been providing students like Lewis with exceptional training on par with London’s leading dance and drama schools.”