Glenrothes’ tenpin bowling alley relaunch after major revamp as sport returns along with laser quest, and karaoke

Fife’s longest established tenpin bowling alley is about to re-open its doors after a major transformation.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former Pro Bowl venue in Glenrothes - better known to generations as Fraser Bowl - becomes a tenpin entertainment centre from December 9, and the new operators promises “a spectacular interior.”

Tenpin has been a hugely popular sport since the alley first opened in the Kingdom Centre 1964, with many leagues established. Now Tenpin, one of the UK’s leading bowling and entertainment providers, is coming to Glenrothes next month. It will host a “variety of fun filled activities, providing a premier destination for friends and families .”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The venue is undergoing a significant transformation and will offer a range of competitive socialising activities, including 10 bowling lanes, a futuristic laser tag arena and two karaoke rooms, as well as an upgraded arcade with all the latest video games. Tenpin Glenrothes will also feature a fully licensed bar, serving a wide selection of food and drinks including pizzas and burgers.

The doors open at the new look tenpin alley next month (Pic:Liz Henson Photography)

Bret Astle, director of operations at Tenpin, said: “We are delighted to be bringing Tenpin’s state-of-the-art competitive socialising experiences to Glenrothes with the introduction of high-tech bowling lanes, karaoke and laser tag meaning that there is something for guests of all ages to enjoy.

“With the festive season just around the corner we look forward to welcoming those in the local area to celebrate with us and experience all the exciting new venue has to offer this Christmas and beyond.”

The revamp could bring the sport to a new generation of Fifers. The original, privately owned, Fraser Bowl opened in August 1964 and was home to many teams playing in competitive league as well as a go-to venue for social events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad