Margaret Kidd celebrated her 100th birthday earlier this month.

Born in Westhall near Cupar on March 9, 1923, she attended Fernie Primary School, and then Bell Baxter High School in Cupar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon leaving school, Margaret moved to Rankeillor Estate where she stayed until she married.

Councillor Altany Craik presented Margaret with flowers on behalf of Fife Council Council, and she also received greetings from His Majesty the King and Vice-Lord Lieutenant, Fiona Robertson

She worked as a kitchen maid at Kemback House near Cupar from the age of 14, cycling eight miles each way every day to work.

Upon the outbreak of World War II, Margaret served two years with the Women’s Auxiliary Air Service before returning to Kembach House, where she became a cook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She met future husband, John Kidd, when she was 18, at the dancing in Baldinnie. They married in 1944 and lived together at Baltilly Farm near Ceres where John worked.

Margaret was an active member of the community in Ceres.

She joined Ceres Curling Club along with her dad and played whenever possible. She was also involved in Ceres WRI, Ceres Amateur Dramatic Group and was a founding member of Ceres Young Wives Group

The couple had four children. Margaret was born in 1945 followed by Janet a year later in 1946. Alex was born in 1949 before Avril was born in 1959. The four children have since produced 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret was a keen dressmaker and made several wedding dresses including wedding dresses for her daughters Margaret and Avril. She also made flower girl dresses and bridesmaid dresses for both occasions.

Margaret's talents went beyond dressmaking. A keen baker, she made wedding cakes for family and friends, starting with Avril’s in 1980. The last wedding cake was for her granddaughter Mandy in the year 2000.

In 1966, Margaret and John moved to Glenrothes, where she worked as a cook supervisor at Caskieberran Primary School until retiring in 1987.

Margaret and family enjoyed holidays camping in Scotland. In 1957, the family had a two week holiday on the continent driving to Dover before crossing to Calais in France. Afterwards they camped in France, Germany, Holland, Belgium, Switzerland and Luxembourg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also enjoyed many caravan holidays over the years and were members of the Bailey Owners Caravan Club. She also enjoyed foreign travel and in later years cruises with John, Margaret and Avril.

Margaret loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends for holidays, day trips, family picnics and Boxing Day was always at her house, where she prepared and made a feast for all the family then everyone joined in musical chairs and pass the parcel.

In her retirement she enjoyed water aerobics and keep fit classes at the Fife institute and also child minded grandchildren and their friends one day a week for a few years. For several years after retirement she also cooked lunches every week at St. Ninian’s Church Day Care.