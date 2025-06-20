A Glenrothes woman is set to take on a 19-mile trek in support of her brother who is living with Motor Neuron Disease (MND).

Carol Scott will tackle Lairig Ghru from Linn of Dee to Rothiemurchus on Global Awareness Day which is on Saturday (June 21) in support of David.

Carol has three siblings - Sandra, David, and Gordon - and they grew up together in the family home in Edinburgh. The family were close but went on to pursue their own paths; Carol moved to Fife, Sandra to Perth, Gordon remained in Edinburgh, and David lived in South Queensferry and Livingston before relocating to Leicester in 2013 where he now lives with his wife, Claire and daughter, Megan.

A couple of years ago, Carol noticed a change in her brother David:

David Scott at work on his iPad (Pic: Submitted)

“In September 2023, he was in Scotland for a wedding and the family noticed he was slurring his words. We thought he’d had a heart attack or even a stroke. We were very concerned,” she said. “Five months later, I was visiting our mum in Edinburgh, and David was on the phone to her at the time. She couldn’t understand him so passed the phone to me. He told me that he had been for tests and the technician told him they had picked up muscle weaknesses but wasn’t able to say what the cause was.

“A few days later, David’s consultant informed him he had motor neuron disease. The phone call he made that Tuesday in February 2024 asking me to ‘tell mum’ will stay with me forever”.

The diagnosis devastated the family. MND is a rapidly progressing terminal neurological illness, which stops signals from the brain reaching the muscles, causing muscle weakness and wasting. It can rob someone of the ability to walk, talk, swallow, and breathe, and the average life expectancy of someone with MND is just 18 months from diagnosis. There is no cure or meaningful treatments.

Since being diagnosed, David has been fitted with a feeding tube to help with eating. He wears a non-invasive ventilation (NIV) mask for eight hours a day to support his respiratory muscles which helps clear out any toxins in his lungs, and uses an iPad to communicate.

David Scott and his family at a wedding (Pic: Submitted)

Carol said: “It’s difficult for us being so far away from him. I can’t see him every day and he can’t speak, but we can still text. We are so grateful that David has the support of his family, including his son Nathan who travels from Fife every month to be with his dad, his friend Justin, and all his golfing friends.”

Since his diagnosis, David’s family, and friends have united to raise significant funds for MND research and support, including charity golf days, climbing challenges, and football matches.

He always wanted to climb Ben Nevis. After being diagnosed, he decided to go for it. In December 2024, as part of Kevin Sinfield’s ‘Running Home for Christmas’ challenge, Carol and her family travelled to Leicester to support David in what would be his last physical challenge.

“This was a moment that as a family we’ll never forget. My mum had struggled with David’s MND diagnosis knowing he’d likely pass before her. This was something she was not able to come to terms with,” she said. “Taking her down to be with David in Leicester brought her some peace seeing him with his friends, and the support they, and the MND community provided. Sadly, mum passed away very suddenly in January.”

Earlier this month, a team of 55 friends of David’s took on the 320 miles ‘Cycle from Barmouth to Yarmouth challenge, to raise vital funds, and next month, ‘MND Fest’ will take place in Leicester featuring live performances and entertainment to help raise vital funds - and David has been instrumental in the organisation and promotion of both events.

Carol said: “David is typically a very private person. However, since his diagnosis, he has undergone a remarkable transformation. He continues to help raise awareness about motor neuron disease by participating in podcasts, engaging on social media, and creating and updating his own website. Recently, he organised for a professional photographer to capture images of his body to highlight the effects that MND can have over 12 months.”

Carol decided that she wanted to organise her own challenge in support of her beloved brother, and to help other families affected by MND by raising funds for MND Scotland. Her walk on Lairig Ghru something she has always wanted to do. It takes in an altitude of 835 metres and crosses through the central Cairngorms - one of the wildest areas in the country.

Carol said: “I’ve been overwhelmed with the level of support and the number of people who want to join me. I have friends and family who will be walking with me and raising funds for MND Scotland and LOROS hospice, Leicester. We also have a team of supporters, who are unable to walk, but wanted to be there to welcome us over the finish line.”

A total of £1,500 has been raised ahead of the challenge. You can donate via her Just Giving page - search for Walking The Lairig Ghru In Aid Of MND.