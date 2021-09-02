The group was formerly held at Collydean Community Centre, but as of September 7, it will be based at Glenrothes Community Sports and Health Hub on Pitcoudie Avenue.

It was founded in April 2019 by Adam Fletcher and Chris Martin from Andy’s Man Club after realising that there was a for a safe and anonymous community group for women.

The club offers support and friendship to any woman, whether they needed a safe place to chat, or just the support of being with like-minded people in the local area.

Shel Lund, WWC Glenrothes facilitator, said: “The move to the sports and health hub will be great for the club as we focus on health and wellbeing so we will be a good fit there.

"The service that we offer will not be changing, we will still offer peer to peer support and a forum where women’s voices can be heard.

"We are urging that any who needs support to come along, even if it is only for a chat and a cup of tea as it can be easier to talk and get things off your chest if it is a stranger that you speak to.

"There is no pressure for anyone to talk if they don’t want to, and can just come along to check the club out as making that first step can be the hardest.”

If you would like to join a meeting, simply turn up at the new venue next week, the meeting begins at 6:30pm.

Alternatively you can email the club at: [email protected].

