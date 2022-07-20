Glimpse inside doors as work goes on at Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy

The Kirkcaldy theatre is more than halfway through a three-year closure to allow for a major transformation.

The doors won’t re-open until March 2023, but this week, Councillor Judy Hamilton got a glimpse inside to see how things are progressing.

Fife Council’s building services is the main contractor on site, and the local authority’s spokesperson for housing and building services donned a hard hat to go inside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Judy Hamilton gets a tour of the work going on to transform the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy

Cllr Hamilton said: “It was great to see first-hand all the hard work refurbishing this historic building.

“There are always challenges in older buildings, and these, coupled with shortages of materials, Covid restrictions, new ways of working and social distancing on-site have made it a challenging and an interesting building to work on.

“ These are significant works throughout the whole building, to bring it into a modern use, whilst retaining the original features.”She added: “It was good to meet on site and to see these works being carried out to a very high standard.

"I look forward to seeing further progress.”

A major refurbishment of the theatre was completed earlier this year.

Phase two will completely change the foyer area and function suites.

Councillors have already poured an extra £1.7m into the refurbishment after costs spiralled.

The pandemic, Brexit and rising energy costs have sent the final bill soaring to £7.35m.