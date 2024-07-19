Global IT outage: businesses in Fife ‘cash only’ as card payments hit
Microsoft Windows 10 and Windows 11 users around the world were hit by STOP code errors which stemmed from a malfunctioning update from a company called CrowdStrike, which provides endpoint security for many systems.
Edinburgh Airport was plunged into chaos as the IT problems saw waiting times for customers significantly increased with many told to go home after their flights were cancelled. Passengers, including many from Fife heading off on holiday, were also urged not to travel to the airport without first checking the status of their flight. Waiting times to get through security were up to one hour.
In Kirkcaldy, Waterstones’ High Street branch said it was unable to take card payments until the outage had been resolved, but the store remained open.
Fife Sport & Leisure Trust also said its card payment facilities were out of service.
In an update on social media, it said: “We are working to resolve this promptly. Please use cash or other payment methods. We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”
UK wide, Morrisons, Wetherspoons and Ladbrokes are also experiencing issues - customers at Wetherspoons will need to pay for their food and drink with cash only. It is also cash only at Salon Services business in Forth Avenue.
