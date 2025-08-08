Globe-trotting celebrity stylist inducted into Fife College’s Hall of Fame

A global hairdressing star is the latest name to be inducted into Fife College’s Hall of Fame

Stephen Glendinning’ is the third stylist to be honoured and it follows his extraordinary journey from student to internationally recognised hair stylist and TV personality.

Stephen studied hairdressing at Kirkcaldy College of Technology - now part of the college - from 1988 to 1989, a time he remembers fondly as the foundation of his lifelong passion for the craft.

Stephen said: “I loved my college days and the scary paternoster lifts at the then Kirkcaldy Technical College in 1989! It was the beginning of my journey and a fantastic start. I’m still in contact with some of the lecturers today as we have a great bond and friendship.”

Stephen's talent and determination were evident early on, winning first place twice in the Scottish National Hairdressing competitions while at college, as well as top honours at the UK level. Those accolades helped to launch a career that has seen him travel the globe, work on television programmes including QVC, Celebrity Scissorhands, and Promzillas, and style an impressive list of celebrity clients such as Lesley Manville, Zoe Wannamaker, Frank Lampard, Edith Bowman, and Professor Brian Cox.

In 1994, Stephen moved to London, where he immersed himself in fashion session work and gained a reputation for his creative edge and professionalism. Now preparing to relocate to Valencia, Spain, Stephen continues to evolve and contribute to the industry while embracing new cultural and professional opportunities.

Stephen added: “Fife College had a history of winning and very high standards of training, which were well respected in the industry. I still reference what I learned all those years ago and apply it today. Hairdressing can open so many options for you – the world really is your oyster.”

Offering advice to current students, Stephen said: “If you stay focused, the training at college will set you up for life. Be curious, work hard, and never stop learning. It’s a brilliant industry with endless possibilities.”

Stephen joins fellow stylists and inductees Ryan Steedman and Sean Donaldson in the College’s Hall of Fame. They are joined in the Hall of Fame by other alumni such as actors Dougray Scott, and Shirley Henderson, and broadcaster Edith Bowman.

Lyn Gold, scholarship and alumni Engagement Lead at Fife College, said: “Stephen’s story is a brilliant example of how college can shape your future. His time at college clearly gave him the skills, confidence, and direction to take his first steps into the industry – and what a journey it’s been since.”