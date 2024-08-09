Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This year’s Cupar Flower Show Gardens competition showcased an array of stunning entries that reflect the hard work, creativity and commitment of the participants.

Organisers said the standard of this year’s entries has been exceptional, with a remarkable display of innovation and beauty that has elevated the competition.

The competition comes ahead of the annual flower show, which this year takes place in the town’s Corn Exchange on Saturday, August 17.

Garden judge, Thomas Malone from SRUC, said: “I am encouraged by the knowledge and skills demonstrated in all areas of the competition from allotment gardening to the vibrant displays of hanging basket displays. The new wildlife class to the competition is an excellent addition, that allows competitors to showcase their gardening skills in an eco-friendly way, using recycled materials and wildlife friendly plants in their displays.

Hugh and Lesley Toner's garden pictured with Natalie Lighten, CFS Secretary. The Toners won Best Cottage Garden and Best Overall Garden (flowers and vegetables) in Cupar.

“In comparison to last year, I have observed significant improvements in both the diversity and quality of the entries. Competitors displayed new gardening techniques and sustainability practices that resulted in exciting, eco-friendly and wildlife friendly gardens offering charm, vibrancy and a positive contribution to the environment”.

He continued: “Your enthusiasm and creativity are what make this event special and inspires others to participate, no-matter what experience you may have. Experiment and express your creative gardening skills. Remember that every entry highlights the beauty and shared passion for the garden and wider environment.”

The full results of the garden competitions are as follows: Cupar Flower Show Shield – Best Vegetable Plot/Vegetable Garden/Allotment in Cupar – 1st Jennifer Cambell/Evelyn Ritchie, 2nd Les Wheelans, 3rd Tim Lockerbie; Thomas Mason Memorial Trophy – Best Flower Garden in Cupar – 1st Tom Barnes, 2nd Hugh & Lesley Toner, 3rd Jennifer Cambell/Evelyn Ritchie; David R Shepherd Trophy – Best Flower Garden within 10 miles radius of Cupar – 1st George Ronaldson, Ladybank, 2nd James Moug, Pitlessie; Fife Herald & Journal Perpetual Trophy – Best Overall Garden (flowers and vegetables) in Cupar – 1st Hugh & Lesley Toner, 2nd Les Wheelans, 3rd Jennifer Cambell/Evelyn Ritchie; Cochrane of Cults Challenge Trophy – Best Cottage Garden in Cupar & 10 mile radius – 1st Hugh & Lesley Toner, Cupar, 2nd Jennifer Cambell/Evelyn Ritchie, Cupar, 3rd Suzanne Westland, Guardbridge; Family Tree Trophy – Best Wildlife Friendly Garden in Cupar & 10 mile radius – 1st Suzanne Westland, Guardbridge; Laird & Smith Trophy (Spencer) – Best Landscaped Garden in Cupar & 10 mile radius – 1st George Ronaldson, Ladybank, 2nd Hugh & Lesley Toner, Cupar, 3rd Pamela Arnold, Cupar; Hutcheson Trophy – Best Hanging Basket, Window or Patio Ornament in Cupar & 10 mile radius – 1st James Moug, Pitlessie, 2nd Tom Barnes, 3rd Jennifer Cambell/Evelyn Ritchie, Cupar.

This year’s Cupar Flower Show boasts over 200 classes including cut flowers, pot plants, baking, needlework, wine, photography, floral art, vegetables, fruit & herbs and jams. So why not raid the vegetable patch, grab some tomatoes from the greenhouse, or crank up the oven to make some light’n’fluffy scones or gooey-middled meringues.

Tom Barnes' garden with Thomas Malone judging.

In the last few days of the school holidays, why not get the children involved in some crafts or baking to earn a bit of prizemoney; classes range from decorated marshmallows and cupcakes, decorated wooden spoons to potato print pictures, animal model made from recycled materials, pitta bread pizza, flowers in a jar or even a self-portrait! The annual miniature tray garden and this year’s Lego/Duplo class is themed on a Scottish Landmark.

For more information contact Wanda on 01334 654648 or visit – www.cuparflowershow.co.uk to download a copy of the schedule and entry form. Entries to be staged by 10pm on Friday, August 16 in the Corn Exchange, Cupar. Doors open on Saturday, August 17, with a coffee morning at 10am and the official opening at 11.30am. The silverware will be awarded by representatives of Andy’s Man Club, the show’s Charity of the Year, at 4.30pm.