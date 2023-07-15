Go Fife: Website to help keep Fife's young people safe and well this summer

The Go Fife website is a useful resource for families in the Kingdom this summer. (Pic: Fife Council)

The cost of living crisis has put pressure on a lot of household incomes, making it impossible to provide any “extras” for the family this summer – but help is at hand in a number of ways.

Fife Council’s popular Café Inc lunch clubs are operating during the school break, providing free, nutritional meals for all the family at venues across the Kingdom. There’s no need to book and it’s open to everyone. You can find your nearest Café Inc venue, along with opening times, by using the interactive map on the council’s website.

Physical activity is important for children and young people's physical and mental health, but finding free or low cost activities to keep them occupied can be hard. That's where the Go Fife website comes in. Working with partners at Fife Sport and Leisure Trust, On Fife, Fife Coast and Countryside Trust and Fife Golf Trust a full programme of free or low cost activities for families has been created. You can search by activity or by area to find something that's just right for you and your children.

Councillor Linda Erskine, spokesperson for communities and leisure, explained why this support for families is so important. She said: " The effects of Covid are still having an impact on our children and young people in terms of activity, socialisation, friendships, and especially the longer term effects on their mental health. Then along comes the cost of living crisis, putting more pressure on families. We want to try to mitigate the impacts of all of this on the next generation and that's why we are supporting our trusts to provide more free or low cost activities for children and young people this summer. "

The school holidays can also leave some children and young people more exposed to harm, either at home, while out and about, or online. We can all help protect children by keeping eyes and ears open, being alert to signs that all is not well, and by acting on any concerns we might have.

Cllr Erskine said: "We all have a duty to look out for the children around us. Child protection is everyone's responsibility and for some children the absence of school can leave them more exposed to abuse. However, if you think a child has been harmed, telephone the Social Work Contact Centre on 03451 55 15 03, from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm. Out-with these hours, please call them on 03451 55 00 99. Or you can call the police on telephone number 101, 24/7. If you consider a child(ren) or young person to be in immediate danger, call the Police on 999.

