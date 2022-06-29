GoFife website offers inspiration and ideas for exploring Fife this summer

To help you find out what’s on and where, go.fife.scot brings you a range of activities and experiences suitable for all ages and interests throughout Fife this summer.

Councillor Linda Erskine, spokesperson for community and leisure, said: “Our GoFife website is full of inspiration, helping people find fun activities to do in Fife this summer.

“Anyone looking for something to do with their kids will find the site gives links and information to a whole host of affordable activities across Fife.

There's lots to see and do throughout Fife during the summer holidays.

“As a Council we’re committed to supporting your health and wellbeing. The pandemic affected everyone in Fife and as part of the recovery it’s important, if able, we get out and enjoy what’s on our doorstep.

“Wherever you go this summer always remember to stay safe, respect others and look after our environment.”

Additional funding from the Council has been made available to Fife Sports and Leisure Trust. Using this money, the charitable trust will be offering more family-popular activities for free over the school holidays.

In addition to the trust’s Splash-out-for-Nowt swimming offer, families can take advantage of free racquet sports and football for junior aged under 17.

Emma Walker, the trust’s chief executive, said: “It’s fantastic that we have been able to extend our offering to families this summer – our junior initiatives are at the heart of the organisation’s drive to engage more young people with physical activity at an early age to encourage a lifelong interest in staying active.

“We are expecting a busy summer and we are delighted that so many youngsters have already booked to take part in our activity camps which are sold out and I’d encourage as many families as possible to take advantage of the free activities on offer.”

The programme starts this Friday, July 1, and runs until Tuesday, August 16, Monday to Sunday, 9am-5pm, subject to venue programming. For details visit www.fifeleisure.org.uk.

Visit go.fife.scot to see what you could be doing to GoFife this summer.