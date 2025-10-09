Gold award for young Evie is a first for Burntisland Rainbows

A young girl from Burntisland has received the top award in Girl Guiding - and it was a first for her local group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six- year old Evie Mitchell from Burntisland Rainbows was presented with her gold award by Janice Spence, Fife County Commissioner.

It is a significant achievement in Girl Guiding, recognising a Rainbow's commitment and is achieved by earning all six theme awards as well as completion of a final challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The county commissioner, who oversees children in girls guides and rainbows within the Fife region, made a special visit to the group to congratulate Evie.

Evie Mitchelll with Burntisland Rainbows Leader Val Cook, and County Commissioner Janice Spence (Pic: Submitted)

Val Cook, Burntisland leader, said: “We are absolutely delighted to present this award to Evie. This is our first award at this level since we started the group a number of years ago.

“We are just delighted to be able to present this award today as Evie really has worked incredibly hard to complete each level , showing perseverance and dedication over the last few years. We would encourage any girls thinking of joining Rainbows to come along give it a go.”

Rainbows are aimed at four to seven year olds, with Brownies catering for seven to ten year-olds. They can foster fun, adventure, and the development of essential life skills like confidence, communication, teamwork, and leadership in a safe, all-girl environment.

The children can also try new activities, pursue their interests through badges, and make lasting friendships.