Gold award for young Evie is a first for Burntisland Rainbows
Six- year old Evie Mitchell from Burntisland Rainbows was presented with her gold award by Janice Spence, Fife County Commissioner.
It is a significant achievement in Girl Guiding, recognising a Rainbow's commitment and is achieved by earning all six theme awards as well as completion of a final challenge.
The county commissioner, who oversees children in girls guides and rainbows within the Fife region, made a special visit to the group to congratulate Evie.
Val Cook, Burntisland leader, said: “We are absolutely delighted to present this award to Evie. This is our first award at this level since we started the group a number of years ago.
“We are just delighted to be able to present this award today as Evie really has worked incredibly hard to complete each level , showing perseverance and dedication over the last few years. We would encourage any girls thinking of joining Rainbows to come along give it a go.”
Rainbows are aimed at four to seven year olds, with Brownies catering for seven to ten year-olds. They can foster fun, adventure, and the development of essential life skills like confidence, communication, teamwork, and leadership in a safe, all-girl environment.
The children can also try new activities, pursue their interests through badges, and make lasting friendships.