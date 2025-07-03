Gold sports award for Fife primary school ahead of improved facilities

A Fife primary school has won a Gold School Sports award.

Freuchie Primary School triumphed in the Sportscotland School Sports Award, which is funded by the National Lottery, and presented for innovation and achievement in delivering school sport and physical activity.

It goes to schools that demonstrate exceptional commitment and dedication to promoting physical activity, sports participation, and overall well-being among their students. The pupils and staff at Freuchie have shown determination to achieve this after receiving their silver award in session 2023-2024.

Sally MacRae, who leads on physical activity in the school said, “I am extremely proud of all the pupils for their efforts in achieving this award. Staff have made it a priority this session to ensure that our learners are accessing sport and exercise in and out with school.

Youngsters at Freuchie Primary School celebrate their gold award (Pic: Submitted)

Work is also underway to improve the school’s sporting facilities with a new gym hall is under construction.

Holly Kirkhope, headteacher, said, “The sporting opportunities we offer to pupils are varied ranging from dance and badminton to hill walking and football. We work closely with parent helpers and our Bell Baxter Active Schools coordinators, Rachel MacDonald and Robert Greenhorn to ensure a breadth of sporting opportunities during our pupils’ primary school years.

We are committed to continuing this and very much look forward to accessing our new facility to enable us to remain a gold school in the future. A huge well done to everyone involved in this prestigious award!”