Golf day in memory of Gillian Parsons smashes £150,000  for Maggie’s Fife

One of the longest-established fundraisers for Maggie’s Cancer Care Centre has now smashed the £150,000 barrier in donations.

The 19th annual Gillian Parsons Memorial Golf Day, held at Dunnikier Park Golf Club, raised £8411.

The charity day, held in memory of Gillian - the sister of event founder and co-organiser Shona Hutchison - has been raising money for Maggie’s Fife since its inception in 2006. The day saw 88 golfers tee off in teams of four, with various competitions and challenges along the way. IT was followed by a meal, prize presentation and raffle in the clubhouse.

Mark Hutchison Plumbing and Heating’ were this year’s winners, which was extra special as it meant team captain Shona would be lifting the trophy named in her sister’s memory, for the first time. The biggest winners on the day were Maggie’s, who benefit from all the proceeds raised though ticket sales, sponsorship, and fundraising, with the amount totalling £8,411, taking the event’s total to £152,000.

With the winners' trophy are Mark Hutchison, Shona Hutchison, Christine Rodger’s, Margaret Kilpatrick. (Pic: Submitted)

Natalie Fairfoul from Maggie’s said: “We always look forward to this special event, and we are absolutely delighted that another great amount has been raised this year. We’re very grateful to Dave and Shona for the all the hard work that they put into organising this event year after year, and for their ongoing commitment to supporting Maggie’s – they should be incredibly proud of what they have achieved”

Shona added: “It was Gillian who started the ball rolling with the idea of the golf day but sadly she didn’t make it to the see the first event. As a team, we are all extremely happy and emotional to have won the trophy. I really didn’t expect it, but we all played well, with each team member making a big contribution to the result.”

Co-organiser Dave Foster said: “I’ve always been inspired by Shona’s dedication to this event throughout the years, as it is a fitting tribute to her sister,and I was so pleased for her and her team when they were announced as winners for the first time. Overall, it was other fantastic day, and we are all delighted with the sum raised this year for Maggie’s.”

The 20th memorial golf day will take place on Sunday, August 23, 2026. To get involved, please email [email protected]