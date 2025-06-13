Golf pro launches new lessons for youngsters at Pettycur Bay

A golf pro is launching new classes to help youngsters into the game.

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park has teamed up with Logan Kelly, assistant PGA professional at Kinghorn Golf Club, to introduce junior golf classes at the park every Wednesday from 4 to 5 pm. The new initiative starts on July 9.

The aim is to make the classes as affordable as possible with each session costing £5 and all equipment -plastic clubs and foam golf balls – will be provided so the youngsters can practice swings and putts, supervised.

Logan Kelly, assistant PGA professional at Kinghorn Golf Club, is launching the new classes at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park (:ic: Submitted)

Logan said: “No experience in golf is needed at all for these fun sessions - just turn up and have fun. I am really pleased to have teamed up with Pettycur Bay Holiday Park on this worthwhile initiative. It has the space needed, and is known throughout the area for being so popular with

Janet Murray, general manager at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park, added: “What a great idea to get children into golf over the summer. We are very fortunate to have our holiday park situated in this incredible part of Fife, which has so many beautiful local courses right on our doorstep. Who knows, some of the children coming along to these sessions could end up being tomorrow's professional golfers!”

Spaces for the weekly classes are limited - contact Logan on 07359 007045, to book a spot.