It took place over Dunnikier and Kirkcaldy Golf Clubs with the local teams joined by Golf Club Ingolstadt. The trophy went to Dunnikier Park Golf Club with Richard Melville from the winning team being the overall top point scorer over the weekend.

The event rounded off a year of celebrations to mark Kirkcaldy’s links with the German town, and while there was a competitive edge to the weekend the focus was on fun, friendship and fellowship.

Raymond Johnston, secretary of Dunnikier Park Golf Club said " We were delighted to support the event that also tied into our own 60th anniversary. We were delighted that our visitors from Ingolstadt spoke so highly of their visit to both Dunnikier and Kirkcaldy and the hospitality they received, it was a pleasure to be a part of. Winning the quaich is an added bonus for us and we look forward to future renewals.”

Robert Main, who chairs Kirkcaldy Ingolstadt Association, said the event had enjoyed good support from the clubs with sponsorship from Cluny Activities and Haines Watt. The event extended the various ad hoc exchanges links between the clubs - Kirkcaldy was represented at the opening of the Ingolstadt six-hole course in June 1981. It is now a fantastic 18-hole parkland course.