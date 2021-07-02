Golfers complete four-round challenge at Fife golf couse for charity
A group of Glenrothes golfers have completed a 72-hole, four-round challenge at Thornton Golf Club and raised over £640 for Prostate Cancer UK.
Michael McKenzie, Gordon Clark and Garon Ewan completed the Big Golf Race in one day.
The group only took one break, between the second and third rounds, and had support from the club, which let them play for free, and Phill Corletto at Platform 19 Catering, who kept the trio fed and watered. Club pro Keith Renton also made sure they also had tee off times.
The trio have family members affected by prostate cancer and wanted to use their love of golf to raise funds.
"We went out at 5am,” said Michael.
"Sometimes after one round it can be tiring. We walked off the 18th after the first round and went straight into the second round.
"We had a break between the second and third then went straight back out.
"We were absolutely knackered after, but it was a good feeling to raise funds for charity.”
The group ended up finishing their rounds at 6.30pm – more than 13 hours after starting.
Explaining why they wanted to support Prostate Cancer UK, Michael said: “My grandad had it and is still here to tell the tale. We also chose it because we love playing golf. I knew it would be a challenge. Plus there is the added bonus of raising awareness and funds.”