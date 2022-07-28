Golfers urged to tee off to support Maggie’s Fife

Who will follow last year’s winners, SIIS, a specialist ironmongery and industrial suppliers? Pictured, from left, are Aly Wood, Dave Foster (event organiser), John Scott and Derek Walker.

The Gillian Parsons Memorial Golf Day will take place at Dunnikier Park Golf Club, Kirkcaldy, on Sunday, August 28.

This will be the 16th time the event, which is open to both men and women, has taken place.

With so many people following the recent action at The Open in St Andrews, organisers are hoping that those inspired by events at the iconic Home of Golf might now look to support a more local event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Entry is still open for teams of four who wish to sign up at a cost of £200. This includes a round of golf, a bacon roll with hot drink on arrival, followed by a two-course meal on return to the clubhouse.

There will be prizes for the first, second and third placed teams, as well as for those victorious in the various in-play competitions, which include longest drive and nearest to pin.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

All profits from the day will go directly to Maggie’s Fife, based at the Victoria Hospital, and organisers are keen to hear from anyone who wishes to join, support, or donate prizes to help raise as much as possible.

Over the years, this event has been incredibly successful, raising over £121,000 since its inception, and helping Maggie’s support those with cancer in Fife.

Golf Day organiser Dave Foster said: “We were delighted to have had such a tremendous response to the event last year when the golf day returned after a forced postponement in 2020.

“It was wonderful to see familiar faces again, and hopefully we’ll have some new ones join us this year, perhaps inspired by The Open. It really is a great day out, on a super golf course and the atmosphere is warm and welcoming.

“We look forward to another great day of golf and raising as much as we can to support the important work at Maggie’s.”

Fellow organiser Shona Hutchison said: “I am really looking forward to the golf day this year and raising some much-needed funds for the Maggies Centre here in Fife.

"We’re so grateful to all those who support the event, either through taking part, sponsorship or donating prizes. It’s really touching to see how supportive people are towards the event, even after all these years.”

Adam Kent, from Maggie’s, thanked Dave and Shona for their “phenomenal commitment” in organising the golf day year after year.

He added: "This has always been a hugely important fundraising event for the centre and the funds raised by those who contribute has helped us to support thousands of people living or caring for someone with cancer in our community.”

To to take part in the golf day, call Dave on 07774 132692 or email [email protected]